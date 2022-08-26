The Subway on Loop 337 is now open only from 9-4. It is not open at all on weekends. They can’t find enough workers. It seems no company here can.
Meanwhile bus loads of people, who are willing to work, whose dedication is proven, (look at what they had to do to get into the country — some scampered over a 20-foot wall) are being sent to Washington, D.C.
