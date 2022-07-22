In August, the New Braunfels Animal Advisory Board will be voting on adopting a Humane Pet Store Ordinance for our beloved city. Such an ordinance would ensure all puppies and kittens purchased at New Braunfels pet stores would be humanely sourced from our local shelter and rescue groups. The Board should vote yes to send the proposed ordinance to the full New Braunfels City Council — and the council should pass and implement the ordinance.
As a community we cannot support importing puppies from puppy mills, especially when our shelter, like so many across Texas, is overflowing, forcing adoptable, healthy dogs to be transported to other states or even worse, euthanized due to lack of space.
