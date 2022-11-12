Opinion: The US must free itself of political delusions about the border. This opinion piece by Michelle Garcia is located on the CNN website. You can find it here: https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/04/opinions/border-political-delusions-garcia/index.html. I know a number of people will simply dismiss this article because it is on the CNN website, but I highly recommend everyone read it.
Michelle Garcia lives on the border in the Rio Grande Valley. So, she definitely has a perspective different from most of us. She doesn’t take sides and actually does a very good job pointing out the shortcomings of each parties’ approach to the border, and how it has been over-politicized by both sides. She makes a good point that progress will never be made until the true problems are addressed.
(0) comments
