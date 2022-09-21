I applaud the “Both Sides” idea. But both McKinney and Ibbotson missed a key point, as will usually be the case if you continue to exclude a constitutional libertarian point of view.
The Electoral College is a key provision in the Great Compromise between small states and large states, without which the Constitution would have never been ratified. Changing the terms of the deal should come, if at all, only with a counter-offer acceptable to the small states. An example might be a strengthening of the 10th Amendment that clearly restores more power to the states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.