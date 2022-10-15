In an Aug. 19 guest column about guns, I wrote a response to a July 29 column by Ron Frisk. He graciously replied in a column on Sept. 27. I appreciate Ron’s clarifications of his ideas, but his column necessitates a few clarifications of my own.
In his recent column, Ron points out that his July 29 column stated up front it was responding to comments received on an even earlier column. So, his complaint that I said his article opened with the usual arguments against regulating semi-automatic weapons is justified. I wasn’t considering the earlier letters, so my critique should have started with paragraph three. As I indicated, I was specifically objecting to his statement, “Any firearm can kill people if the shooter uses it to do so. The weapon used is irrelevant — the conscious intent to use it for murder and mayhem is not.” This struck me as similar to variations on the phrase, “guns don’t kill, people do,” which was popularized by the NRA and is bandied about to be dismissive of gun control measures. If that wasn’t Ron’s meaning, then I’m still uncertain what he had in mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.