I applaud your editorial drawing attention to the increase in domestic violence and the availability of crisis services in our area. I have had two friends, both physicians who were well aware of safety precautions for themselves, who were killed by their husbands. I think it is long overdue for us to focus on the cause of this violence instead of placing all the responsibility for safety on women. We expect them to reach out for help, to assure the safety of themselves and their children, when they are fearful and demoralized in an abusive relationship. Where are our expectations of the men involved in these relationships?
About 90% of deaths due to domestic violence are perpetrated by men, often jealous, aggressive, possessive men with poor anger control. And in Texas they are often armed. I have treated many victims of domestic violence in the ERs where I have worked and I have learned that abuse usually escalates unless the men involved are in intensive therapy and are motivated to change. So if you are dating someone who says they can’t live without you, they can’t stand the thought of you being with someone else, who says they need you to be with them all the time and they feel better if they just know where you are at all times, run like hell. Your life may depend on it.
