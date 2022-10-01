One of the natural wonders of our Comal County in the Texas Hill Country is the slice through the Earth’s surface alongside Canyon Dam. An extreme rainfall event of 30 inches above Canyon Lake and Dam along the Guadalupe watershed in 2002 gave us this phenomenal wonder. In a matter of six days a 50-foot-deep slice of the Earth surface spanning between 50 to 150 feet wide when the lake’s spillway had to relieve pressures on the dam, gave us a peek at the historic wonders beneath us. This “pie slice” removed more than 300,000 tons of earthen material. The relatively flat surface with a shallow creek was no more!
The Saturdays of 22 and 29 October from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., you can join a guided walking tour through the Gorge in an extraordinary three hours of discovery. This trek is not for the faint of heart and requires some special hiking shoes and preparation. Check at comalconservation.org for specifics and a route to reserving a place in one of the two groups. Each Saturday is limited to 20 spots. Once those are full, a reserve list for others seeking a chance to make the trip on another date will be developed. Too, for those with more limited stamina or mobility worries, an Overlook Trail has been opened during this last year. It is approximately two miles looping along the northern rim and can be self-directed. Some accompanied opportunities may become possible with informed guides in coming months. Watch the website for those announcements.
