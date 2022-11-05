It was many decades ago that I became introduced to the term drought. It was our good fortune as a family to spend summers and numerous weekends at our grandparents’ coastal farmstead. A stretch of “very dry months” in that otherwise tropical zone required attention to domestic animals and plantings quite different from the ordinary of afternoon showers and occasional sustained rainy days.
Grandpa explained that several of the outdoor occupants modified their productivity and activities with drought. Foraging was allowed far beyond the close-in areas that usually provided ample satisfying feed sources. My own activities took on a special focus. In one corner near the fence line a low area provided a fascinating pond with its own whirl of activity. The tadpoles, frogs, tiny perch and reptile population had much less water as their life source receded. I asked for a handful of index cards I took with me and began to note diminished numbers and modified activities among my friendly critters. All of this was a consequence of that new word, “drought.” That conversation was dashed away with a 1947 tropical event before hurricanes were given names. Due to damaged access it was awhile before we could resume our visits.
