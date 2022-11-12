Jackie De Hon and Jim Sohan wrote the following opinions in the Sunday 11/6/22 issue: Are We Doing Our Best? and The Things That Are Truly Shameful In Our Country. Get real you two. Don’t you know that your Democratic leaders have run this country into the ground in less than two years?
