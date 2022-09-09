It’s that time again, county leaders are again bragging about how they reduced the tax rate, but guess what? They didn’t reduce it as much as taxable values increased, so your taxes will increase, again. You won’t receive any more services with that increased tax money, so you are being handed a price increase for the services our precious government is providing.
Oh wait, it gets better: Five cents of the 28 cent “lowered” tax rate goes to debt service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.