Recently I heard a comparison of some interest — that the police in Uvalde, Texas who waited 77 minutes without going into a classroom to save school children from an active shooter are like the Congressmen in Washington who have waited for years and have not passed legislation that could save school children and others from active shooters with military style weapons.
Some people are complaining that the officers who waited were worried about being outgunned by a teenager with an assault weapon more powerful than the weapons of the police. This also sounds a great deal like the Congressmen in Washington who refuse to pass reasonable gun laws because they are worried about losing their powerful seats in Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.