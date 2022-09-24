I sincerely hope Teri Taylor, Susan Walker, Don Volz and others continue to write columns and letters to the editor, and the Herald-Zeitung continues to publish them. Their positions on a variety of issues affecting America are so far over the top and out of the mainstream that they can’t but help hasten Texas turning blue and perhaps slowing the expected tidal wave of Republican winners in the House of Representatives. And, believe it or not, that actually concerns me. Their unwillingness to compromise and consider the position of others risks an eventual turn to the far left, which isn’t a good thing because most American’s are actually in the middle of the two parties extremes. White majority rule, which has dominated this country and the world for the past few centuries, is ending. Attempting to hold on to control when in the minority doesn’t end well, but many in America still appear to think they can find a way to do it — they can’t. History marches on, just look at the South Africa example. Democracy is better served by everyone embracing change, building a democracy that works for everyone, and meeting the needs and desires of everyone, not just a select few. Those who are attempting to cling to the past and move America backwards need to learn to compromise now and help build a better country for everyone, before change is forced upon them by an overwhelming majority that doesn’t see the world the way they do.
Columns, letters from the right may have unintended consequences
- Jim Sohan, New Braunfels
