The June 14 issue of the Herald-Zeitung had a column by Kathryn Jean Lopez about the attempted assassination of a Supreme Court justice. In it, she mentions the widespread violence in America and our “Catholic” president’s comment about how ‘“ridiculous” it was for our Supreme court to consider overturning Roe vs Wade. Reading Biden’s hypocritical comment
I was reminded of Allie Beth Stuckey’s wonderfully exact comment on abortions, their promoters, and the evils of killing inconvenient babies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.