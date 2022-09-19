In a recent column, Teri Taylor accused the League of Women Voters - Comal Area (LWV-CA) and me of dishonesty when the LWV states it is nonpartisan, and me when I said that “women have fewer rights than they’ve had in decades.”
The League never endorses, supports or opposes political parties or candidates. LWV election flyers, voters guide and online voting resources do not include any political endorsements or opposition. We distribute information about registration and election processes, dates and deadlines; what is on the ballot, and how to contact the Secretary of State and county election offices with questions. We register voters and assist registered voters to update their registration. We invite all candidates to participate in our onlline and printed voters guide, and in any candidate forums we host. We do not edit any candidate responses to questions we collect from the constituent community.
