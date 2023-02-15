This Feb. 14, 2023, the League of Women Voters US (LWVUS) celebrated 103 years of empowering voters and defending democracy. One of America’s oldest and most trusted civic nonprofit organizations, the LWV is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and to ensure everyone is represented in our democracy.
The LWV Comal Area is proud to be one of more than 700 local leagues across the US that work at the community level to encourage informed and active participation in government, and to increase understanding of public policy issues. To celebrate this February anniversary, our members are registering voters, distributing nonpartisan election and voting information about the upcoming May 6 elections, and assisting local high schools in registering students turning 18.
