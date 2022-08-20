First, I hope anyone who has ever accused the Herald-Zeitung of being a woke, leftist-leaning, liberal propaganda spewing publication read Mr. John Cassata’s Aug. 12 Guest Column. If anyone needed proof that the Herald-Zeitung provides a variety of view points and opinions, you’ve got plenty of proof right there.
As for Mr. Cassata’s guest column … wow! Except for gun control, and I might have just missed it, he has managed, I think, to touch on every far right, white supremacist grievance and trope out there. It’s clear most of Mr. Cassata’s “facts” come from Fox News, Ted Cruz’s Newsletters, and other far right, white supremacist or religious extremism propaganda. I think it would do him a little good to get some perspective outside his narrow viewpoint of the world. I’m also guessing he wrote his guest column before the search warrant was served at Mar-o-Lago; otherwise, I’m sure we would have heard the latest support the blue mantra to defund the police, the FBI in this case.
