In the Wednesday January 18th edition of the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, the Prince Solms Chapter of the Steuben Society elected their new member including Helgard Suhr Hollis, president; Diane Moltz, vice president; Richard Odorfer, secretary; and Marianne Odorfer, treasurer.
I learned of von Steuben’s contributions to the U.S. many years ago when reading about the annual parade held in his honor each year in New York. For the readers who do not know of the history of this Prussian soldier, Baron Friedrich Wilhelm Ludolf Gerhard Augustin von Steuben, came to the 13 colonies and helped save the American Revolution. He spent 17 years in the Prussian Army and fought in battles against Austria and Russia. Prussia was a German state on the southeast coast of the Baltic Sea and became increasingly consolidated with Germany in 1871 after Otto von Bismarck, a Prussian politician and Germany‘s first-ever chancellor, united the German states.
