I recently wrote an editorial describing how Chip Roy refused to offer his opinion on three separate occasions when I’ve emailed him asking why he ignored his oath of office to “defend and protect the Constitution of the United States.” Chip ignored all three of my emails.
This past week, Chip was one of nine Republicans that voted not to suspend normal trade relations with Russia after that country’s attack on the free, democratic nation of Ukraine three weeks ago. The vast majority of this nation and Republican representatives support Ukraine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.