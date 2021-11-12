Has anyone wondered why you are being asked to vote on a Constitutional amendment to authorize rodeos to conduct raffles in this year’s election? With all the weighty issues facing our state, how did allowing rodeos to raffle off an F-150 pickup get to the top of the list of matters needing attention?
We already have one of the longest state constitutions at 100,388 words. We have already amended it 507 times since 1876, which is before the addition of any of the eight amendments we are voting on this year. Our federal Constitution is a mere 7,500 words in length and has had only 27 amendments adopted since approved in 1789. By comparison, a typical novel is between 80,000 and 100,00 words in length. So, what is the reason for the continual need to amend and lengthen the Texas Constitution?
