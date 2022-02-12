The League of Women Voters-Comal Area was appalled to read about the harassment of candidate for Texas House District 73 Justin Calhoun at Monday’s candidate forum hosted by Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce.
Trashing of campaign materials and hateful slurs against candidates are strikes against all of us who value American democracy, against the event host and against all those who seek to serve the public by running for office or by providing information to voters.
