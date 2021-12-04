I would like to suggest that the new bond advisory committee appointed by City Council look into the possibility of erecting sound barriers along sections of the highways which run through New Braunfels.
The population explosion in our city has been a mixed blessing. It has brought a lot of new businesses and economic growth, but it’s also generated an enormous amount of vehicle traffic, with all the annoyances that busy traffic brings.
