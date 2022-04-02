In response to the “local guest view” by Andrea Harlan, with respect, I do NOT feel the need for bigger or more libraries in New Braunfels. Her article published Saturday, Mar 19, 2022, stated that we need bond money to expand libraries and services. She mentioned the Westside branch under construction which she feels will be inadequate. She also stated that we need to compete with other cities who have more library space per capita.
The Westside Branch is actually on the south side of New Braunfels; most growth is happening on the north side, toward San Marcos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.