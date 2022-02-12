Regarding recent letters on the subject of civility, I was happy to see Ron Frisk’s recommendation to fear not, to look to the essential goodness in those around us, and to act with confidence that character matters.
Civility, in today’s world is not just good manners but might be defined as claiming and caring for one’s own identity, needs and beliefs without degrading someone else’s in the process. In this divided moment in our country’s history it seems crucial that we find new ways to build community.
