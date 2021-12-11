As a freshman at New Braunfels High School, I am beyond disappointed in representative Matt Krause’s decision to launch an investigation into school districts and the books they carry.
There is no doubt that the goal of the investigation is to try to censor important topics that teens, by law, have the right to read about. The first amendment secures the right for students to receive and express ideas. Free school district v. Pico states, “[Public schools] they cannot remove books ‘simply because they dislike the ideas contained in those books.’” Representative Krause is demanding that superintendents provide him with a list of books that “might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress.”
