A controlled burn that flared out of control in Bastrop County earlier this year served as a frightening reminder that Central Texas is at severe risk of catastrophic wildfires. Now, state officials are adapting their tactics for fighting fire with fire.
More stringent policies for controlled burns adopted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department last week make good sense. Fire experts and insurance underwriters warn that the Austin region is increasingly vulnerable to the kinds of wildfires that ravaged communities in California, Oregon, Arizona and elsewhere last year. In fact, Texas is second only to California in the number of homes at risk from wildfires, with counties in Central Texas comprising the bulk of our state’s threatened inventory.
