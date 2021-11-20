The Herald-Zeitung has featured articles describing the “advantages” of abortion and its history in the U. S. Reading these articles reminds me of Allie Beth Stuckey’s wonderfully exact comment on abortions, their promoters and the evils of killing inconvenient babies.
She wrote, “It doesn’t take much moral insight to realize that stabbing to death an unborn child is a profound wrong that deserves to be treated as a crime. But America’s abortion advocates specialize in moral obtuseness. They are opposed to recognition of personhood of any sort for the unborn child, worried that such a concession might undermine the premises of their abortion regime.”
