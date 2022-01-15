I am enjoying the Feel Good News Braunfels stories. I especially liked the article on the Bading farm. It is nice to be reminded of all the quiet good done in life when we are constantly bombarded in the news with the opposite. Thanks!
“Feel Good” series a good reminder for community
- Becky Stich, New Braunfels
