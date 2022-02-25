Kudos to New Braunfels High School junior Landon Marsh and Smithson Valley High School senior Sage Benca on fulfilling their goal of attaining UIL Class 6A state wrestling championships in their respective divisions on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Berry Center in Cypress.
Marsh is the second Unicorn in history to win a state title, following his older brother George “Geo Jo” Marsh, who accomplished the feat in 2020. Landon Marsh took down the No. 1-, No. 2- and No. 3-ranked competitors en route to winning the boys 182-pound weight class.
