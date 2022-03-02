Even as Missouri voters keep sending Republican supermajorities to the Legislature each election cycle, many of those same voters also keep second-guessing what those legislators do there. In recent years, voters have used ballot initiatives to override the ruling Republicans on issues like labor rights, medical marijuana, political reform and Medicaid expansion. It’s a phenomenon that seems to speak volumes about voters’ political tribalism versus actual policy preferences. But in any case, ballot initiatives make those preferences clear.
Yet some Republicans, rather than being chastened by those rebukes, have repeatedly sought to ignore or actively violate the expressed will of the voters. Now, in an act of supreme arrogance and disregard for those voters, GOP lawmakers are pursuing a plan to make it more difficult for the public to pass ballot initiatives in the first place.
