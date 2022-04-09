The Easter hare, or Osterhase, as an Easter symbol seems to have its origins in Germany.
Many historical records suggest that the Easter bunny originated in Germany where it was first mentioned in German writings in the 1500s. By 1680, the first story about a rabbit laying eggs and hiding them in a garden was published. A legend holds that a poor woman in a village decorated colorful eggs for children to find in her garden. As soon as the hidden eggs were found by the children, a large hare was seen hopping away. The children associated the hare (Hase) with the eggs. Like the egg, the rabbit is a symbol of new life and rebirth.
