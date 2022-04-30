In reference to Kathryn Jean Lopez’s column, April 19, quote: “They could not have the sacraments without a priest, and so to encounter God’s mercy, they would go to the cemetery and whisper their sin to a deceased priest.”
This is a good example of how one’s faith can overrule truth, reality, and logic. Here is a religion that has established an earthly priesthood by and of sinful men that obscures the true, ongoing ministry of our “one God, and (our) one Mediator between God and men, the Man Christ Jesus” (1 Timothy 2:5). This is an “organized religion” that restrains God’s people in bondage from knowing that by faith and spiritual rebirth they are transformed into a “new creature,” whereby they, “all together,” become “a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a peculiar people; that they should show forth the praise of Him who has called them out of darkness into His marvelous light” (2 Corinthians 5:17: Ephesians 2:6; 1 Peter 2:9). Those who are “in Christ Jesus” by faith, are also a “holy priesthood (themselves), to offer up (confessions and) spiritual sacrifices, acceptable to God by Christ Jesus” (1 Peter 2:5).
