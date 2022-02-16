The Saturday, Feb. 12 local guest columnist wrote a good article addressing the need for term limits. But the last sentence showed that he is one-sided in his opinion. His last sentence should be edited to say “Making your mark in Congress will be more important than getting reelected until you are as old as Nancy Pelosi — need to add OR MITCH McCONNELL. Then I might agree with him completely. Term limits are needed for all.
Thank you to Bruce Carpenter’s “core values” letter, and Mary Powell’s “civility” letter with information about Braver Angels. Both remind me of WWJD.
