The weekend paper, Jan. 29-30, carried an article by Lynn Silver called “Through the Eyes of Women” about January being National Be Kind to Food Servers Month. While I understand that Silver’s column appears in the paper the last Saturday of the month, wouldn’t it have served the community better to run the article on the last Saturday of December so everyone could know about it?
Running it on one of the last days of the cited month seems like a fail to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.