Is Sue Piner really the best choice for chairperson of the Comal County Republican Party? Two recent letters to the editor would have you think that’s the case. However, they both conveniently forget her past record.
Specifically, her continued pushing of conspiracy theories that massive election fraud led to the presidential election being stolen from Donald Trump, as well as her support for the Jan. 6 insurrection. The latter which should disqualify her from any type of leadership position, at any level in the Republican Party. There’s also the issue of her arguably racist Facebook postings.
