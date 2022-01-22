Re: Comal watching, waiting to see omicron’s peak. Well, it’s certainly interesting to read how absolute spineless a politician County Judge Sherman Krause is.
While the county has set a new single-day record for the number of infections, Seguin ISD is closing all of their schools and Bexar County just recorded its 5,000th death, he is happy to sit on his thumb “just kind of watching and waiting.”
