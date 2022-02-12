I read with disgust how the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and the Republican candidates treated Mr. Calhoun, running for House District 73, at the Chamber’s recent candidate forum. Mr. Calhoun was the only Democrat present with the Republican candidates.
At some point during the forum, Mr. Calhoun left his table to use the bathroom. While there, he was verbally assaulted with homophobic comments and name calling. Upon his return to the table, his political literature was thrown in the trash and floor.
