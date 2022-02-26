On March 2, Texas will celebrate its 186th independence from Mexico. The Spanish explorer, Alonso Alvarez de Pineda, mapped the Texas coast in 1519 and Francisco Vasquez de Coronado explored the Texas panhandle in 1541 in search of the rumored seven cities of gold. The Spanish renewed their interest in Texas in 1689 after learning that the French built a fort in East Texas. Although the Spanish built several missions and settlements in East Texas, they basically failed because of economic troubles or Indian uprisings. Disease, poisonous snakes and malnutrition took their toll. San Antonio was established in 1718 when the Alamo was built. In 1731 fifty-five Spaniards from the Canary Islands establish a civilian settlement in San Antonio. By 1821, 300 years after Pineda mapped the Texas coast, the Spanish population in Texas was approximately 5,000, many of those being soldiers guarding the missions. Spain planned to send thousands of colonists from Spain to Texas, but the plan failed for lack of money to relocate them.
In 1820, Spain gave Moses Austin permission to settle 300 families in Texas, He died before the plan was carried out. Meanwhile, Mexico gained her independence from Spain in 1821. The Mexican government gave Stephen F. Austin permission to bring in those families. In a period of nine years, from 1821-1830, more than 30,000 Americans entered Texas. Alarmed, the Mexican government passed the Law of April 6, 1830, restricting immigration from the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.