Our Republican representatives in the Texas Legislature were so concerned about possible voter fraud pertaining to mail-in ballots that they enacted a law to prevent our County Voter Registration personnel from sending out mail-in ballot registration forms unless they were requested from the individual voter. Great idea, right? If they were so concerned about this issue, why did they target only our counties rather than making it illegal for anyone to do so? I learned why two days ago when I received advertising from a Republic candidate for office that had a mail-in ballot request form, which I did not request, printed on the advertising. Illegal for our counties to do so but not the Republican candidates? I wonder why? I am so glad they are ensuring that our elections will not fraudulent.
Hypocrisy from Texas GOP candidates
- John Bertelsen, Canyon Lake
