I would like to comment on the Q&A WITH DISTRICT 73 TEXAS HOUSE CANDIDATES section on page 11A in the weekend Feb. 12-13 issue. Carrie Isaac stated in her section that “I am the only candidate who has never voted to raise taxes and I never will. My opponent, who has a history of raising taxes as mayor of New Braunfels, is offering gimmicks that shift the burden to business, renters and landowners, and won’t reduce local governments’ dependency on property taxes.”
This is a complete fabrication by Isaac! I served on the New Braunfels City Council for the same 6 years as Mr. Casteel from 2014 to 2020. During that time property tax rates were not increased, in fact, they were decreased. When we came into office in 2014, we were faced with the 2013 bond issue approved by the voters that was approved based on 8.8 cents increase in property taxes to cover the bond issue. Our council executed on that bond issue with no tax increase. Additionally, the 2019 bond issue was approved by the voters with no proposed tax increase to cover it (and no increase has occurred to date). Further, in 2018, this council actually reduced our tax rate by 1.0 cent.
