Not long after the 2022 primary, I was out to dinner with a few friends and each person was shocked that Barron Casteel did not get over 50% of the vote in the primary.
Was it complacency? People just assumed Barron would easily win? Well, now we are in a pickle. We have to rally our community to be sure we elect Barron so that New Braunfels has a voice. We made a mistake by not reelecting Doug Miller a few years ago, and we ended up with someone who had little interest or leadership regarding greater New Braunfels. WE CANNOT allow that to happen again.
