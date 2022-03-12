Unlike “truths” some would create to promote their own view of the world, be that person a dictatorial autocrat, self-serving politician, self-proclaimed religious leader, social media troll, misguided media figure, or unenlightened educator, real history is immutable. It has already happened; its consequences have already played out. The book has been written and the ending has been revealed. The play has been performed and the curtain fell after the final act. The symphony has been played and there is no final coda for the ending to be replayed differently.
Certainly, one can write a new story. The author may choose a different starting point, craft a new plot that leads to a different ending. But that new story is not history. It is a new fable, a fiction. We must be careful that fables and fictions tell stories with a valid moral purpose that serves the interests of all humanity.
