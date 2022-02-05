Each year at this time the same overwhelming thoughts come to mind. How did seven un-elected, extremely fallible men come to determine if 62 million babies would live or die? How could it happen that “we the people” had no say and no vote in this incredibly evil travesty, and how could only seven senescent men determine the life or death of so many babies? These wretched seven men are now dead, but their evil decision continues to plague us.
It’s been estimated that 6 million Jews were exterminated in Nazi death camps in World War II. In the U.S. since the passage of the Roe vs Wade abortion law in January 1973, we’ve had 62,000,000 innocent babies exterminated. That’s 144 babies per hour, and by the time you finish reading this, 4 or 5 more innocent baby’s lives will be sacrificed.
