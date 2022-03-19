Now it’s getting scary. The useful idiots who were in the peanut gallery cheering on Bush II’s fanatical decision to invade Iraq for WMD that never existed, are now urging the USA to give dangerous aid to the corrupt state of Ukraine — risking WWIII.
These morons never apologized for their fervent support for America’s worst military decision in history, which caused millions of human casualties and billions of dollars in property damage. Then the dominoes fell, among them: Libya collapsed to new tyrants and Syria has become a nightmare for its citizens still left there.
