I hope everyone who reads or contributes to the Herald-Zeitung read David Shribman’s column on Nov. 24. More importantly, I hope they take it to heart and learn something from it. What he says is so true today. The only thing I disagreed with is I would’ve said “persistent willful ignorance” vice just “persistent ignorance.”
We all need to do our part in fighting disinformation because it does nothing but help fan the flames of conflict within our communities.
