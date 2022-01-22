The three men found guilty in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced on Friday, Jan. 7, to life prison terms, two of them without the possibility of parole. This delivers accountability to those found guilty of his murder. However, Arbery is still dead and his family is grieving his loss. All of this is a terrible and senseless tragedy for all those impacted by this terrible crime sparked by racial animus. We can and we must be better than this.
Violence is never a good option. When you as a civilian look down at your hands and see them holding a gun as the solution to any problem, you are the problem.
