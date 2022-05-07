Legislation sponsored by U.S. Senator John Cornyn will bring much-needed financial transparency to the federal judiciary. The Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act requires federal judges to publish financial disclosure reports online.
The need for this legislation grew out of a Wall Street Journal investigation that found more than 130 federal judges failed to recuse themselves in nearly 700 cases in which they or an immediate family member held stock in a company involved in the case.
