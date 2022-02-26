Carrie Isaac has never acknowledged the order from the Texas Ethics Commission regarding the sworn complaint (SC-32010237) against her about violations of Section 254.031(a)(1) of the Texas Election Code. The Commission determined that it had credible evidence supporting the facts and conclusion of law and issued a resolution of violations and assigned sanctions based on their findings in September of 2021. Does she have a response to being sanctioned and fined?
Additionally, in a mail-out flyer received at my home on Feb. 19, Ms. Isaac stated that Mayor Casteel “bragged about having the strictest lockdowns in the entire state.” This is incorrect as Mayor Casteel implemented the state mandated lockdowns and did not exceed those directives from the governor. One can fault the governor for actions taken, but by following the state mandated orders, the mayor cannot be faulted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.