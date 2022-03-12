Trans people embody the inherent worth and dignity that is a pillar of our Unitarian Universalist faith. At the Texas Unitarian Universalist Justice Ministry, our hearts are with trans kids, their families and caregivers, and all trans and nonbinary people. We love you fiercely, and will forever fight for your rights and honor the beautiful ways you are you.
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s and Governor Greg Abbott’s threats to trans kids and their families are abhorrent, unconscionable, and immoral, and their fear-mongering poses real danger to the health and safety of trans Texans. However, we also want to send reassurance from TXUUJM partners like Texas Impact, who assure us the AG and Governor’s opinions have no legal standing, and spiritual encouragement from UU ministers, who remain in steadfast support of our trans congregants, colleagues, and community members.
