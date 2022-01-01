I’ve taken a little time to look over the things I wrote over the past several months. My comments were accurate, clear, and dealt with important topics, but they were depressing, dealing with heavy problems. One would think nothing positive happened last year.
Some good things did happen in 2021. It might be useful to spend a few words talking about them. At least it should help my dour mood. First off, from a personal perspective, my wife and I, despite our age and health issues, got through another year of the plague infection free. In large part, I attribute this to the good work and dedication of the local health authorities who organized and conducted vaccination events in New Braunfels and to the staff of my local pharmacy who topped off our antibodies with a booster. Thanks should also be given to the many federal and state agencies that managed the amazing task of getting millions of shots into the hands of those who administered them. None of this would have been possible without the work of the scientists who developed the vaccines. Some credit also belongs to the very many businesses and people who met the responsibility of taking care to contain the virus with extra cleaning, distancing, and masking. I wish we had had more of them.
