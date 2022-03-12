Whether you visit the big city of Houston, the capital, or any other striving city in Texas, more likely than not, you will see the effects of poverty and homelessness around. While addressing poverty in Texas will set things in motion for change, one of the biggest questions is, “Ok, now what? What actions can I take to ensure that we decrease poverty and create a concrete change?” The beauty of this question is that there are multiple solutions: one of which can be answered by a non-profit organization called The Borgen Project.
In 2021, I decided to make 2022 the year I volunteer my time to do something meaningful. I searched for volunteer positions on countless sites, and when I found The Borgen Project, I knew I had found a wonderful opportunity that fights to end global poverty by building nonpartisan support for life-saving initiatives where they’re needed most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.